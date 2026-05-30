Azerbaijan’s maritime cargo sector reflects new trade patterns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. A total of 296,300 tons of cargo worth $642.7 million were transported by sea in Azerbaijan in the period from January through April 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee indicate that this indicator decreased compared to the same period in 2025 by $246.1 million, or 27.7% in value terms, and by 626,100 tons, or 3.1 times in volume terms.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported approximately 41,000 tons of cargo by sea, valued at $28.3 million. Compared to the same period last year, this reflects an increase of $10 million, or 55% in value, and 6,900 tons, or 20.4% in volume.

At the same time, imports by sea amounted to 255,300 tons of cargo worth $614.4 million from January through April of this year. In comparison with the same period in 2025, this represents a decline of $256.2 million, or 29.4% in value terms, and 633,000 tons, or 3.5 times in volume terms.

In addition, freight transport in Azerbaijan handled 18.720 million tons of cargo worth $17.403 billion in the period from January through April 2026. This corresponds to an increase of $485.7 million, or 2.9% in value, and a decrease of 862,200 tons, or 4.4% in volume, compared to the same period last year.

As part of this segment, exports via freight transport totaled 15.726 million tons of cargo valued at $11.8 billion, representing an increase of $3.1 billion, or 35.2% in value, and a decrease of 73.6 million tons, or 0.5% in volume, compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, imports via freight transport amounted to 2.995 million tons of cargo worth $5.5 billion during the reporting period. This is $2.6 billion, or 32.1% less in value terms, and 788,600 tons, or 20.8% less in volume terms, compared to the same period in 2025.