President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Croatia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanović, Trend reports.
''Esteemed Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and your entire people my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Croatia – Statehood Day.
The relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia are based on strong traditions. I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to maintain a constructive dialogue, strengthen bilateral relations, and expand cooperation for the well-being of our peoples.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity for the friendly people of Croatia,'' the letter reads.