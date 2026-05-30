President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Croatia

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanović, Trend reports.

''Esteemed Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and your entire people my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Croatia – Statehood Day.

The relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia are based on strong traditions. I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to maintain a constructive dialogue, strengthen bilateral relations, and expand cooperation for the well-being of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity for the friendly people of Croatia,'' the letter reads.