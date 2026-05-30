Digitalization reshapes competitiveness of international transport corridors, EDB says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The competitiveness of international transport corridors is increasingly shaped not solely by geographic positioning, but by the degree of infrastructure integration, the level of process digitalization, and the efficiency of logistics systems, Trend reports.

The statement was made by Margulan Abdirov during the ESE ASIA 2026 international forum in Almaty.

According to projections by the Eurasian Development Bank, international cargo traffic volumes across Central Asia could expand by approximately 50 percent by 2030, while container transportation is expected to increase by nearly 70 percent. In parallel, the total investment required for the development of the region’s transport infrastructure framework is estimated at approximately $250 billion.

The development of the Eurasian Transport Framework — an interconnected system of international transport corridors linking the East–West and North–South axes, including the Trans-Caspian route — remains one of the EDB’s strategic priorities. During the forum, the bank presented its концептуal approach to the development of the Eurasian Commodity Distribution Network, aimed at the integrated modernization of transport, warehousing, digital, and border infrastructure.

The EDB identified several priority areas requiring targeted investment and institutional intervention, including the modernization of border-crossing infrastructure, the elimination of logistical bottlenecks along international corridors, the development of multimodal logistics hubs, and the implementation of digital platforms and paperless cargo transportation systems.

According to the bank, these measures are intended to strengthen regional transport connectivity, reduce logistical constraints, and facilitate the expansion of intra-regional trade flows.