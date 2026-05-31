BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Chinese semiconductor giant CXMT (Changxin Memory Technologies) has received approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for a large-scale share issuance. The company plans to raise at least $4.3 billion by selling 10% of its business to investors. In the event of high demand, the placement volume could exceed $5 billion.

For China, this is the largest IPO in the last four years. The raised funds are planned to be directed toward expanding production capacity, upgrading silicon wafer processing technologies, and developing advanced memory solutions for artificial intelligence systems.

The company's financial indicators are skyrocketing amid a global chip shortage driven by the rapid development of neural networks. Following the results of the first quarter of 2026, CXMT's revenue grew more than sevenfold, exceeding 50 billion yuan ($7.38 billion). Net profit amounted to 33 billion yuan ($4.8 billion), whereas a year earlier the company had recorded losses.

Currently, CXMT controls nearly 8% of the global DRAM memory market and firmly holds the fourth position in the world. Chinese chips are already being bought in bulk by local internet giants like Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance, as well as global computer brands like Dell, Asus, and HP. Gartner analysts are confident that this is just the beginning: in 2026, the entire semiconductor market will grow by more than half, and the memory segment will triple. Chip prices have already jumped by 125%. For Beijing, this success is critically important. This is not just business, but a way to survive under harsh U.S. sanctions and create its own technological shield.

The company's growth also reflects the general recovery of the Chinese economy. Profits in the high-tech manufacturing sector increased by nearly 45% at the beginning of the year. Industrial enterprises are demonstrating the highest growth rates in recent years, and China's GDP grew by 5% in the first quarter. The state continues to actively invest in the development of industry, robotics, and digital infrastructure.

CXMT is paying special attention to the development of next-generation HBM (High Bandwidth Memory), which is critically important for training large language models and artificial intelligence systems. By the end of 2026, the company plans to launch its own HBM4 production line, which will allow China to significantly reduce its dependence on South Korean and American suppliers. This is not only a technological breakthrough but also a powerful tool of geo-economic influence.

Such ambitious plans require not only capital but also a colossal number of qualified personnel. Over the past two years, Beijing has been actively developing specialized education and programs to attract Chinese specialists from abroad. As a result, the industry is receiving a powerful influx of young engineers.

Beijing's powerful technological leap will significantly alter global supply chains and create new alliances.

First, Asia and Europe will finally get a strong alternative to the Asian trio of monopolists (Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron). If China's factories operate at full capacity, the European automotive industry and tech manufacturers will no longer suffer from memory shortages.

Second, the surplus of chips will force China to actively share technologies and look for partners in new markets. New opportunities are opening up for Central Asia and the Caucasus. Partnerships in the field of data centers, equipment supplies, and joint projects on green technologies could become a reality.

Ultimately, CXMT demonstrates that China is not just catching up with global leaders - it is confidently shaping a new technological future in which Beijing plays one of the leading roles.