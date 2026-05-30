Weekly review of oil prices in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The average prices of Azeri Light CIF, Dated Brent and Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan crude oil increased, while the average price of Urals crude oil decreased last week, Trend reports.

The price of Azeri Light CIF crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, declined by $12.55, or 11%, compared to last week, to $101.84 per barrel. According to the data, the maximum price for this grade of crude oil during the week was $106.48 per barrel, and the minimum was $98.01.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $99.64 per barrel, which is $12.39, or 11.1%, less than last week. During the week, the maximum price was $104.22 per barrel, and the minimum was $95.89.

The price of Urals crude oil decreased by $14.57, or 16.2%, compared to the previous week, standing at $75.48 per barrel. During the week, the maximum price was $81, and the minimum was $70.78.

The Dated Brent crude oil price averaged $98.43, down by $13.24, or 11.9%, compared to the previous week. During the week, the maximum price was $103.78 per barrel, and the minimum was $93.56.

Oil / Price 25.05.2026 26.05.2026 27.05.2026 28.05.2026 29.05.2026 Average price Azeri LT CIF - $106.48 $102.30 $100.57 $98.01 $101.84 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan - $104.22 $100.07 $98.38 $95.89 $99.64 Urals (EX NOVO) - $81.00 $76.26 $73.87 $70.78 $75.48 Dated Brent - $103.78 $99.59 $96.80 $93.56 $98.43

As 25 May was a public holiday in the UK, no figures were released for that date.