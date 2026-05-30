Netherlands special envoys set to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. On June 1–5, the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for the Eastern Partnership, Rein Deckers, and the Special Envoy for Connectivity, Bernhard Kelkes, will visit Azerbaijan to participate in Baku Energy Week, the Embassy of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan wrote on its social media, Trend reports.

According to the information, within the framework of the visit, the Dutch representatives plan to participate in a series of meetings covering the fields of energy and regional cooperation.

During the visit, meetings are expected to be held with government officials, alongside participation in the Baku Energy Forum, organizing presentations at ADA University, holding meetings with Dutch and Azerbaijani logistics companies operating along the Middle Corridor, a trip to Karabakh, and meetings with international financial institutions.

"In the coming days, we will share more detailed information about the meetings. We believe that this visit will contribute to the development of a new dialogue and partnership in the field of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands," the publication noted.