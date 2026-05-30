Uzbekistan seeks deeper cooperation on GovTech with Finland and Estonia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 30. Uzbekistan, Finland and Estonia discussed cooperation in digital governance and GovTech development, Trend reports via the ministry.

The discussions were held during the meeting between Uzbekistan’s Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov and representatives of Finland’s HAUS Institute of Public Management and Estonia’s ESTDEV (Estonian Centre for International Development).

The meeting focused on accelerating the digitalization of public services, building integrated e-government systems, strengthening secure data exchange mechanisms, and advancing digital identity solutions and GovTech ecosystems in Uzbekistan.

Special attention was also given to simplifying public service delivery, expanding citizen-oriented digital services, and further accelerating digital transformation across the public sector.

During the meeting, HAUS and ESTDEV representatives shared international experience from European Union digital transformation projects, including e-government development, data governance frameworks, and innovation-driven public service ecosystems.

The parties also explored prospects for cooperation in introducing artificial intelligence into public services, improving digital literacy among citizens, and strengthening cybersecurity collaboration.

Uzbek officials emphasized that the country’s ongoing artificial intelligence strategy is aimed at serving citizens’ interests, improving accessibility of public services, and supporting the development of the digital economy.