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Iran agrees not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons - Trump

US Materials 31 May 2026 07:39 (UTC +04:00)
Iran agrees not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons - Trump
Photo: Donald Trump / Instagram
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Official Tehran agreed not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons during the negotiations to resolve the conflict, US President Donald Trump stated in an interview with American media, Trend reports.

"The draft agreement now states that Iran will under no circumstances develop or acquire nuclear weapons. This is a significant change," he emphasized.

The US President added that the potential agreement also implies that the Strait of Hormuz could be opened immediately after signing.

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