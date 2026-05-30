Threat to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz remains critical - UKMTO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The threat to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz remains critical amid the US blockade of Iranian ports, the UK Maritime Trade Office (UKMTO) said in a statement, Trend reports.

The blockade is reported to be restricting all traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports.

The agency warns that neutral merchant ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz should stay at least 30 nautical miles (about 56 kilometers) from U.S. Navy ships and be prepared to respond to radio messages or inquiries from American forces to reduce the risk of being mistaken for a threat.