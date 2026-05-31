Uzbekistan reports nearly 581,000 active businesses as of May 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 31. The number of operating enterprises and organizations in Uzbekistan reached 580,900 as of May 1, 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan shows that trade emerged as the predominant sector, encompassing 158,483 enterprises engaged in wholesale and retail operations. This figure highlights the robust nature of domestic consumption and the growth of small businesses.

In second place, the agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sector included 127,775 entities, demonstrating its vital role in employment opportunities and food production across the nation.

The industrial sector accounted for 61,436 enterprises, showcasing a sustained growth trajectory in manufacturing and processing industries as Uzbekistan advances its industrial development initiatives.

Within the realm of accommodation and food services, there were 32,266 businesses, buoyed by an increase in domestic tourism and enhanced hospitality infrastructure in prominent cities and tourist hotspots.

The construction sector exhibited strong activity with 31,489 enterprises operating amidst ongoing urban development and nationwide infrastructure projects.

The segment dedicated to transport and storage services included 18,123 enterprises, highlighting the growth of logistics capabilities and Uzbekistan’s rising status as a regional transit center.

In the healthcare and social services sector, there were 14,732 organizations, whereas the information and communications industry comprised 12,750 enterprises, fueled by ongoing advancements in digital technology and telecommunications.

Additionally, 123,797 enterprises fell under various other sectors, showcasing a diverse array of small and medium-sized businesses throughout the economy.