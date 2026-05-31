Azerbaijani gymnasts participate in European Championships in Bulgaria (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The 42nd European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships are being held in Varna, Bulgaria, from May 27 to 31, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's senior group routine team, making its debut at the European Championships, was unable to qualify for the final but finished 11th in the all-around standings among 26 teams with a total score of 46.650 points. The team placed 11th in the five-ball routine with 24.100 points and 15th in the three hoops and two pairs of clubs routine with 22.550 points.

In the senior team standings, determined by the combined results of individual and group performances, Azerbaijan ranked 15th with a total of 239.350 points. The result was contributed to by individual gymnasts Fidan Gurbanli, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Kamilla Seyidzade.

In the individual all-around competition, Fidan Gurbanli finished 32nd with a score of 74.850 points.

Azerbaijan is represented at the tournament by Azada Atakishiyeva and Nuray Muradli in the junior individual program, Fidan Gurbanli, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Kamilla Seyidzade in the senior category, as well as the national group routine team.

Among the juniors, Azada Atakishiyeva placed 19th in the hoop exercise with a score of 22.450 points.

