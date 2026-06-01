Kyrgyzstan shows interest in expanding co-op with Azerbaijan in supply of petroleum products - minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Kyrgyzstan seeks to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan not only in the power sector but also in the field of lubricants, fuel, and green energy, the Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Ibraev told Trend on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week.

"We are interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan. This concerns not only the power sector but also collaboration in the field of fuel and lubricants. Joint work is already underway, and we would like to increase its efficiency and productivity, as well as scale up the volume of petroleum product supplies. In addition, we are interested in interaction in the field of green energy," he said.

According to the minister, specific steps will certainly be taken in this direction.

"While it is too early to talk about concrete results, today we have bilateral meetings scheduled with companies, including representatives from the oil refining industry, as well as partners in the field of hydropower. We have many options for cooperation," the minister stated.

He also noted that bilateral meetings between representatives of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijani companies are expected within the framework of the forum.