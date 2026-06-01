Kyrgyzstan outlines economic reforms and transport infrastructure metrics at SCO session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Kyrgyzstan’s economic reforms and infrastructure development projects were presented to regional commercial delegates during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Trade Council session, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan.

The country's investment indicators and transport metrics were outlined by Bekturgan Kalybek uulu, the representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic in India, during a multi-party meeting involving diplomats and business representatives from India, Iraq, South Korea, and other member states.

The briefing detailed recent statutory adjustments implemented by the Kyrgyz government to modify the domestic regulatory environment for corporate entities. Attention was specifically directed toward the ongoing technical upgrades within the national transport-logistic framework.

The commercial strategy relies on utilizing the country's geographic location relative to existing Eurasian transit routes to process cargo flows moving between manufacturing centers in Asia and destination markets in Europe.