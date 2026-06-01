Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan experience unprecedented phase of bilateral relations development - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are experiencing an unprecedented phase in the development of bilateral relations across all areas, including the economy, transport, education, science, and public administration, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov told reportersahead of the opening of training sessions on public policy for Uzbek civil servants, Trend reports.

"Currently, public services face a new task related to the development of IT technologies and the digitalization of the economy, as well as improving the quality of provided services. Azerbaijan has accumulated significant experience in the field of digital transformation, the implementation of electronic government, and the development of effective mechanisms for interaction between the state and citizens," he stated.

The ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan is a brotherly nation for Uzbekistan, bound by common historical roots, similar languages, religion, cultural values, and shared visions for the future.

He added that brotherly countries should learn from each other's experience, which contributes to the strengthening of cooperation and the development of new forms of interaction.

According to him, the training program and practical sessions will allow representatives of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Uzbekistan not only to study the experience of their Azerbaijani colleagues but also to establish new professional contacts.

The diplomat noted that based on these contacts, further interaction will develop between departments, academies, as well as other ministries and structures.

Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov also announced that Uzbekistan is represented by a large delegation at Baku Energy Week.

He emphasized that the exchange of knowledge and experience is a crucial tool for development, especially in the sphere of public administration, and contributes to training a new generation of professionals.