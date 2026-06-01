TAPI gas pipeline implementation discussed at Turkmen-Pakistani talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project during talks between the countries' foreign ministers, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the talks, the sides paid particular attention to the significant potential of bilateral economic and infrastructure cooperation. The ministers noted that the implementation of major regional initiatives, including the TAPI gas pipeline, serves as a vivid example of the partnership between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

The parties reaffirmed their interest in advancing practical cooperation and promoting projects aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and economic development.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has identified the Serhetabat-Herat section of the TAPI gas pipeline as a priority oil and gas project for 2026. This initiative is part of Turkmenistan’s broader "Social and Economic Development and Investment Program for 2026."