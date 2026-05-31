Kazakhstan plans integration of WMS platform for passenger rail freight

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 31. Passenger Transportation JSC plans a nationwide, phased rollout of a new digital baggage management system across its railway network, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

​The automated logistics system, which commenced operational testing on May 22, is running along the high-traffic No. 9/10 train route connecting the Nurly Zhol, Karaganda, and Almaty-2 rail terminals.

The digital platform plans to structurally eliminate processing redundancies and human error by establishing a unified lifecycle for checked luggage and commercial freight. The architecture supports both station-operator interfaces and automated self-service checking modules running on specialized Warehouse Management System (WMS) protocols.

Developed under a dual-education partnership with Astana IT University, the technology plans to transition the country’s legacy rail freight tracking into a transparent, paperless tracking pipeline, setting up technical frameworks for automated cargo processing across all regional stations in the medium term.