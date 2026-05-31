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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Oil&Gas Materials 31 May 2026 11:25 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

May 18

1.7000

May 25

1.7000

May 19

1.7000

May 26

1.7000

May 20

1.7000

May 27

-

May 21

1.7000

May 28

-

May 22

1.7000

May 29

-

Average price per week

1.7000

Average price per week

1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0022 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.00288 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9781 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

May 18

1.9757

May 25

1.9792

May 19

1.9782

May 26

1.9770

May 20

1.9717

May 27

-

May 21

1.9759

May 28

-

May 22

1.9746

May 29

-

Average price per week

1.97522

Average price per week

1.9781

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.005 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.01714 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.382 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 rubles

May 18

2.3291

May 25

2.3845

May 19

2.3386

May 26

2.3795

May 20

2.3884

May 27

-

May 21

2.3815

May 28

-

May 22

2.3867

May 29

-

Average price per week

2.36486

Average price per week

2.382

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also decreased by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0371 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira

May 18

0.0373

May 25

0.0372

May 19

0.0373

May 26

0.0370

May 20

0.0373

May 27

-

May 21

0.0373

May 28

-

May 22

0.0372

May 29

-

Average price per week

0.0373

Average price per week

0.0371

Since May 27 (in connection with the Eid al-Adha), May 28 (Azerbaijan Independence Day), and May 29 were non-working days, the figures for those dates were not published.

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