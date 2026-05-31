Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.
|
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
|
May 18
|
1.7000
|
May 25
|
1.7000
|
May 19
|
1.7000
|
May 26
|
1.7000
|
May 20
|
1.7000
|
May 27
|
-
|
May 21
|
1.7000
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
1.7000
|
May 29
|
-
|
Average price per week
|
1.7000
|
Average price per week
|
1.7000
Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0022 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.00288 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9781 manat per euro.
|
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
May 18
|
1.9757
|
May 25
|
1.9792
|
May 19
|
1.9782
|
May 26
|
1.9770
|
May 20
|
1.9717
|
May 27
|
-
|
May 21
|
1.9759
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
1.9746
|
May 29
|
-
|
Average price per week
|
1.97522
|
Average price per week
|
1.9781
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.005 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.01714 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.382 manat per 100 rubles.
|
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 rubles
|
May 18
|
2.3291
|
May 25
|
2.3845
|
May 19
|
2.3386
|
May 26
|
2.3795
|
May 20
|
2.3884
|
May 27
|
-
|
May 21
|
2.3815
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
2.3867
|
May 29
|
-
|
Average price per week
|
2.36486
|
Average price per week
|
2.382
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also decreased by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0371 manat.
|
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira
|
May 18
|
0.0373
|
May 25
|
0.0372
|
May 19
|
0.0373
|
May 26
|
0.0370
|
May 20
|
0.0373
|
May 27
|
-
|
May 21
|
0.0373
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
0.0372
|
May 29
|
-
|
Average price per week
|
0.0373
|
Average price per week
|
0.0371
Since May 27 (in connection with the Eid al-Adha), May 28 (Azerbaijan Independence Day), and May 29 were non-working days, the figures for those dates were not published.