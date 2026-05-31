Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar May 18 1.7000 May 25 1.7000 May 19 1.7000 May 26 1.7000 May 20 1.7000 May 27 - May 21 1.7000 May 28 - May 22 1.7000 May 29 - Average price per week 1.7000 Average price per week 1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0022 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.00288 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9781 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro May 18 1.9757 May 25 1.9792 May 19 1.9782 May 26 1.9770 May 20 1.9717 May 27 - May 21 1.9759 May 28 - May 22 1.9746 May 29 - Average price per week 1.97522 Average price per week 1.9781

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.005 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.01714 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.382 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 rubles May 18 2.3291 May 25 2.3845 May 19 2.3386 May 26 2.3795 May 20 2.3884 May 27 - May 21 2.3815 May 28 - May 22 2.3867 May 29 - Average price per week 2.36486 Average price per week 2.382

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also decreased by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0371 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira May 18 0.0373 May 25 0.0372 May 19 0.0373 May 26 0.0370 May 20 0.0373 May 27 - May 21 0.0373 May 28 - May 22 0.0372 May 29 - Average price per week 0.0373 Average price per week 0.0371

Since May 27 (in connection with the Eid al-Adha), May 28 (Azerbaijan Independence Day), and May 29 were non-working days, the figures for those dates were not published.