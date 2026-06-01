Kazakhstan, Singapore’s XINFA GROUP discuss industrial park project in Pavlodar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov discussed the progress of preparatory works for the construction of a large industrial park in the Pavlodar region with Zhao Tingyun, Vice Chairman of the Board of Singapore’s XINFA GROUP, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current status of the project implementation. Zhao Tingyun noted that a land plot has already been identified and the company has engaged a design institute for the development of the industrial park.

The Prime Minister instructed relevant government agencies to provide maximum support for the implementation of the large-scale investment project, which has a total estimated value of $15 billion. The project is expected to have a significant multiplier effect on both regional and national economic development.

The concept of the full-cycle industrial park envisages the creation of a highly integrated production chain with deep processing of bauxite into aluminum. Planned annual capacities include 4.8 million tons of alumina production and 2.4 million tons of electrolytic aluminum, with deep processing volumes reaching 1.2 million tons per year.

The project is expected to create around 10,000 jobs. Construction of production facilities is scheduled to begin this year, with the launch of the first phase planned for 2028 and full capacity expected by 2029.