Iran sheds light on volume of agricultural exports from Markazi Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. A total of 1,200 tons of agricultural products were exported from the Markazi Province, located in the center of Iran, in the first two months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through May 21, 2026), Director General of the Veterinary Department of the Markazi Province, Mohammad Fattahi, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, 12 tons of poultry feed were exported from the mentioned province during the reporting period, which is a 100% increase compared to the same period last year (from March 21 through May 21, 2025).

Fattahi said that 181 tons of improved products were exported for the purpose of raising chickens during the period in question. This is a 68% increase compared to the same period last year.

The official of the department noted that 480 tons of dairy products were exported from the Central Province in the first two months. The export of dairy products increased by 65% ​​compared to the same period last year.

Fattahi noted that 43,900 nos. of ornamental fish were exported during the period in question. 384 tons of fish feed were also exported. Fish feed exports increased by 10% compared to the same period last year.

"During 2 months, 149 tons of chicken eggs were exported from the Markazi Province," he added.

Markazi Province produces an average of more than 3 million tons of agricultural products per year. This is approximately 2.5 times more than the province's consumption.