ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 1. Turkmen tech firm Aýdyň Gijeler is expanding its global footprint into Southern Africa after securing a 4-hectare land plot in the Kingdom of Eswatini to build dedicated manufacturing assets, Trend reports via the company.

​The discussions were held during an official audience between King Mswati III of Eswatini and a Turkmen corporate delegation led by Aýdyň Gijeler Director General Khydyrberdi Abdurakhmanov in Abu Dhabi.

​Turkmen private enterprise is tasked with manufacturing and delivering 1.5 million national identity cards and over 500,000 biometric passports for Eswatini. These will run on an advanced chip architecture engineered by European firm Austrian Cards, incorporating cryptographic and biometric solutions that align with ICAO and European Union regulatory benchmarks.

​The corporate leadership finalized technical delivery schedules and foundational legal frameworks during specialized working sessions with Eswatini’s ministers of foreign affairs, internal affairs, and commerce.