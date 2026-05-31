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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 31 May 2026 20:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The price of one ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 66.1 manat ($38.9), or 0.8%, this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The average weekly price per troy ounce of gold rose by 36.7 manat ($21.6), or 0.5%, compared to the previous week, reaching 7,726.1 manat ($4,544.7).

Gold ounce value change

May 18

 7,721.03 manat ($4,541.8)

May 25

7,759.2 manat ($4,564.24)

May 19

 7,722.5 manat ($4,542.7)

May 26

7,693.04 manat ($4,525.32)

May 20

 7,588.7 manat ($4,463.9)

May 27

-

May 21

 7,716.4 manat ($4,539.06)

May 28

-

May 22

 7,698.2 manat ($4,528.35)

May 29

-

Average price per week

 7,689.4 manat ($4,523.18)

Average price per week

7,726.1 manat ($4,544.76)

Over the past week, the price of one ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 2.5 manat ($1.47), or 1.9%.

The average weekly price per ounce of silver rose by 2.7 manat ($1.59), or 2.1%, compared to last week, reaching 131.2 manat ($77.18).

Silver ounce value change

May 18

 128.3 manat ($75.47)

May 25

132.4 manat ($77.88)

May 19

 129.7 manat ($76.29)

May 26

129.9 manat ($76.41)

May 20

 125.2 manat ($73.65)

May 27

-

May 21

 128.7 manat ($75.71)

May 28

-

May 22

 130.2 manat ($76.59)

May 29

-

Average price per week

 128.4 manat ($75.53)

Average price per week

131.1 manat ($77.12)

Over the past week, the price of one ounces of platinum in Azerbaijan fell by 30.5 manat ($17.88), or 0.9%.

The average weekly price per ounce of platinum increased by 10.5 manat ($6.18), or 0.3%, compared to the previous week, reaching 3,332.017 manat ($1,960.01).

Platinum ounce value change

May 18

 3,348.7 manat ($1,969.82)

May 25

3,347.2 manat ($1,968.94)

May 19

 3,356.2 manat ($1,974.24)

May 26

3,316.8 manat ($1,951.06)

May 20

 3,267.4 manat ($1,922)

May 27

-

May 21

 3,301.1 manat ($1,941.82)

May 28

-

May 22

 3,334.1 manat ($1,961.24)

May 29

-

Average price per week

 3,321.5 manat ($1,953.82)

Average price per week

3,332.02 manat ($1,960.01)

Over the past week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 11.4 manat ($6.7), or 0.5%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium decreased by 0.7463 manat ($0.44), or 0.03%, compared to the previous week, reaching 2,351.967 manat ($1,383.51).

Palladium ounce value change

May 18

 2,381.7 manat ($1,401)

May 25

2,357.7 manat ($1,386.88)

May 19

 2,385.5 manat ($1,403.24)

May 26

2,346.3 manat ($1,380.18)

May 20

 2,325.1 manat ($1,367.71)

May 27

-

May 21

 2,327.2 manat ($1,368.94)

May 28

-

May 22

 2,344.1 manat ($1,378.88)

May 29

-

Average price per week

 2,352.7 manat ($1,383.94)

Average price per week

2,351.9 manat ($1,383.47)

Since May 27 (in connection with the eid al adha), May 28 (Azerbaijan Independence Day), and May 29 were non-working days, the figures for those dates were not published.

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