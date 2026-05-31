Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The price of one ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 66.1 manat ($38.9), or 0.8%, this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The average weekly price per troy ounce of gold rose by 36.7 manat ($21.6), or 0.5%, compared to the previous week, reaching 7,726.1 manat ($4,544.7).

Gold ounce value change May 18 7,721.03 manat ($4,541.8) May 25 7,759.2 manat ($4,564.24) May 19 7,722.5 manat ($4,542.7) May 26 7,693.04 manat ($4,525.32) May 20 7,588.7 manat ($4,463.9) May 27 - May 21 7,716.4 manat ($4,539.06) May 28 - May 22 7,698.2 manat ($4,528.35) May 29 - Average price per week 7,689.4 manat ($4,523.18) Average price per week 7,726.1 manat ($4,544.76)

Over the past week, the price of one ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 2.5 manat ($1.47), or 1.9%.

The average weekly price per ounce of silver rose by 2.7 manat ($1.59), or 2.1%, compared to last week, reaching 131.2 manat ($77.18).

Silver ounce value change May 18 128.3 manat ($75.47) May 25 132.4 manat ($77.88) May 19 129.7 manat ($76.29) May 26 129.9 manat ($76.41) May 20 125.2 manat ($73.65) May 27 - May 21 128.7 manat ($75.71) May 28 - May 22 130.2 manat ($76.59) May 29 - Average price per week 128.4 manat ($75.53) Average price per week 131.1 manat ($77.12)

Over the past week, the price of one ounces of platinum in Azerbaijan fell by 30.5 manat ($17.88), or 0.9%.

The average weekly price per ounce of platinum increased by 10.5 manat ($6.18), or 0.3%, compared to the previous week, reaching 3,332.017 manat ($1,960.01).

Platinum ounce value change May 18 3,348.7 manat ($1,969.82) May 25 3,347.2 manat ($1,968.94) May 19 3,356.2 manat ($1,974.24) May 26 3,316.8 manat ($1,951.06) May 20 3,267.4 manat ($1,922) May 27 - May 21 3,301.1 manat ($1,941.82) May 28 - May 22 3,334.1 manat ($1,961.24) May 29 - Average price per week 3,321.5 manat ($1,953.82) Average price per week 3,332.02 manat ($1,960.01)

Over the past week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 11.4 manat ($6.7), or 0.5%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium decreased by 0.7463 manat ($0.44), or 0.03%, compared to the previous week, reaching 2,351.967 manat ($1,383.51).

Palladium ounce value change May 18 2,381.7 manat ($1,401) May 25 2,357.7 manat ($1,386.88) May 19 2,385.5 manat ($1,403.24) May 26 2,346.3 manat ($1,380.18) May 20 2,325.1 manat ($1,367.71) May 27 - May 21 2,327.2 manat ($1,368.94) May 28 - May 22 2,344.1 manat ($1,378.88) May 29 - Average price per week 2,352.7 manat ($1,383.94) Average price per week 2,351.9 manat ($1,383.47)

Since May 27 (in connection with the eid al adha), May 28 (Azerbaijan Independence Day), and May 29 were non-working days, the figures for those dates were not published.