Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The price of one ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 66.1 manat ($38.9), or 0.8%, this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The average weekly price per troy ounce of gold rose by 36.7 manat ($21.6), or 0.5%, compared to the previous week, reaching 7,726.1 manat ($4,544.7).
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Gold ounce value change
|
May 18
|7,721.03 manat ($4,541.8)
|
May 25
|
7,759.2 manat ($4,564.24)
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May 19
|7,722.5 manat ($4,542.7)
|
May 26
|
7,693.04 manat ($4,525.32)
|
May 20
|7,588.7 manat ($4,463.9)
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May 27
|
-
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May 21
|7,716.4 manat ($4,539.06)
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May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|7,698.2 manat ($4,528.35)
|
May 29
|
-
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Average price per week
|7,689.4 manat ($4,523.18)
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Average price per week
|
7,726.1 manat ($4,544.76)
Over the past week, the price of one ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 2.5 manat ($1.47), or 1.9%.
The average weekly price per ounce of silver rose by 2.7 manat ($1.59), or 2.1%, compared to last week, reaching 131.2 manat ($77.18).
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Silver ounce value change
|
May 18
|128.3 manat ($75.47)
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May 25
|
132.4 manat ($77.88)
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May 19
|129.7 manat ($76.29)
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May 26
|
129.9 manat ($76.41)
|
May 20
|125.2 manat ($73.65)
|
May 27
|
-
|
May 21
|128.7 manat ($75.71)
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May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|130.2 manat ($76.59)
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May 29
|
-
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Average price per week
|128.4 manat ($75.53)
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Average price per week
|
131.1 manat ($77.12)
Over the past week, the price of one ounces of platinum in Azerbaijan fell by 30.5 manat ($17.88), or 0.9%.
The average weekly price per ounce of platinum increased by 10.5 manat ($6.18), or 0.3%, compared to the previous week, reaching 3,332.017 manat ($1,960.01).
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Platinum ounce value change
|
May 18
|3,348.7 manat ($1,969.82)
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May 25
|
3,347.2 manat ($1,968.94)
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May 19
|3,356.2 manat ($1,974.24)
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May 26
|
3,316.8 manat ($1,951.06)
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May 20
|3,267.4 manat ($1,922)
|
May 27
|
-
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May 21
|3,301.1 manat ($1,941.82)
|
May 28
|
-
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May 22
|3,334.1 manat ($1,961.24)
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May 29
|
-
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Average price per week
|3,321.5 manat ($1,953.82)
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Average price per week
|
3,332.02 manat ($1,960.01)
Over the past week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 11.4 manat ($6.7), or 0.5%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium decreased by 0.7463 manat ($0.44), or 0.03%, compared to the previous week, reaching 2,351.967 manat ($1,383.51).
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Palladium ounce value change
|
May 18
|2,381.7 manat ($1,401)
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May 25
|
2,357.7 manat ($1,386.88)
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May 19
|2,385.5 manat ($1,403.24)
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May 26
|
2,346.3 manat ($1,380.18)
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May 20
|2,325.1 manat ($1,367.71)
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May 27
|
-
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May 21
|2,327.2 manat ($1,368.94)
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May 28
|
-
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May 22
|2,344.1 manat ($1,378.88)
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May 29
|
-
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Average price per week
|2,352.7 manat ($1,383.94)
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Average price per week
|
2,351.9 manat ($1,383.47)
Since May 27 (in connection with the eid al adha), May 28 (Azerbaijan Independence Day), and May 29 were non-working days, the figures for those dates were not published.