AZAL delegation visits grave of National Hero Hokuma Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. On 31 May, marking International Flight Attendant Day, a delegation of flight attendants from Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), together with members of Hokuma Aliyeva’s family, visited the grave of the National Hero at the Second Alley of Honor, Trend reports.

The visitors paid deep tribute to Hokuma Aliyeva’s memory, laid flowers at her grave, and commemorated her courageous life and service with profound respect.

The AZAL delegation also honored the memory of National Hero pilots Igor Kshnyakin and Aleksandr Kalyaninov.

It should be noted that, under the Order signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on 29 December 2024, Hokuma Jalil gizi Aliyeva was posthumously awarded the honorary title of “National Hero of Azerbaijan” for demonstrating exceptional professionalism and selflessness in the performance of her duties and in saving the lives of passengers during the accident involving an Embraer 190 passenger aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines while performing the Baku–Grozny flight.