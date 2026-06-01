Uzbekistan's Fergana delegation opens Malaysia visit with focus on agricultural cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 1. An official delegation from Uzbekistan’s Fergana region, led by Governor Khayrullo Bozorov, begun a visit to Malaysia to expand agricultural cooperation, strengthen trade and investment ties, and discuss the establishment of a joint trade and logistics center, Trend reports, citing the regional administration.

During talks in Kuala Lumpur with Malaysia’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Mohamad bin Sabu, and executives from several major companies, the sides discussed opportunities to strengthen collaboration in agriculture, increase bilateral trade, and launch new joint projects. The discussions focused on introducing advanced agricultural technologies, exchanging expertise, and expanding interregional cooperation.

Bozorov highlighted the shared cultural and religious values between the two countries as a strong foundation for deeper cooperation and noted that growing engagement between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Malaysia is helping elevate bilateral relations.

Mohamad bin Sabu praised Uzbekistan’s ongoing reforms and economic progress, saying his previous visit to Fergana left a strong impression and revealed significant potential for broader cooperation.

Representatives of Malaysian companiesBDI, FAMA Corp.,and NAFAS expressed interest in importing environmentally friendly fruit and vegetable products from Uzbekistan, particularly from Fergana region.

Officials said the planned opening of a Fergana Trade and Logistics Center in Kuala Lumpur will help facilitate faster and more efficient deliveries of Uzbek agricultural products to the Malaysian market.

As a tangible outcome of the growing partnership, Fergana region recently exported2 metric tons of cherries, apricots, and peaches to Malaysia for the first time, marking a new step in bilateral agricultural trade.

Bozorov also proposed expanding exports, developing fruit and vegetable processing projects, and attracting Malaysian investment into the region’s agricultural sector.

The meeting concluded with agreements to deepen agricultural cooperation, increase trade turnover, and expand joint investment initiatives between the two sides.