FLYONE Asia launches scheduled flights to Baku and Ganja airports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan’s international air transport network continues to expand with the addition of new airline partners. FLYONE Asia has commenced scheduled services from Tashkent to Baku and Ganja, Trend reports via Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Under the new cooperation, Tashkent–Baku–Tashkent flights will operate once a week on Wednesdays to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, while Tashkent–Ganja–Tashkent flights will be operated every Sunday to Ganja International Airport.

The entry of FLYONE Asia into the Azerbaijani aviation market marks another important step in the development of the country’s aviation sector and the expansion of its international air connectivity. The launch of the new carrier’s operations will provide passengers with additional travel options, support regional connectivity, and contribute to growing passenger flows between the two countries.

For Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the launch of operations by FLYONE Asia reflects the continued expansion of its international airline partnership network and further strengthens its position as a leading aviation hub in the region.

For Ganja International Airport, the new partnership carries particular significance. Through FLYONE Asia’s services, Ganja gains its first direct air connection with Tashkent. The new route is expected to enhance the region’s international accessibility, create new opportunities for tourism and business development, and contribute to the further expansion of the airport’s international route network.

Tashkent is one of the key strategic cities in Azerbaijan’s relations with Central Asia. The new services will support the further development of economic, tourism, and humanitarian ties between the two countries, while also enhancing mobility across the region.

Detailed information regarding flight schedules and ticket bookings is available through FLYONE Asia’s official sales channels.