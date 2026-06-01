Turkmenistan, China discuss expanding strategic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Turkmenistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their strategic partnership, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York.

During the talks, the sides highlighted the importance of supporting multilateralism, adhering to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and strengthening the central role of the United Nations in addressing global challenges.

The ministers noted that regular contacts at the highest and high levels remain a key driver of bilateral relations and mutual trust. In this regard, they emphasized the significance of the March visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to China and his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which provided additional momentum to bilateral cooperation.

The sides also highlighted noted the high level of political trust between the two countries and reviewed opportunities to deepen cooperation in trade, economic, innovation, technological, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The parties also praised the effectiveness of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation within the United Nations and reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen coordination at international platforms and continue supporting each other's initiatives and proposals.