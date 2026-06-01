Georgian PM discusses regional security with Azerbaijani Minister of Defense (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze has met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Zakir Hasanov to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international cooperation issues, the post of Georgian PM of Facebook states, Trend reports.

The parties emphasized the high level of the existing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, noting the significance of cooperation in the field of defense.

The importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region was also highlighted.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Georgia, Irakli Chikovani.