Uzbekistan, Finland’s Omnitele discuss telecom infrastructure and digital connectivity

Photo: The Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov, held talks with representatives of Omnitele, a leading Finnish telecommunications consulting and engineering company, to discuss the development of telecom infrastructure and digital connectivity, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

The meeting focused on expanding broadband internet networks, deploying 5G technologies, and improving digital connectivity across the country.

The parties exchanged views on mobile network planning and optimization, the use of data-driven analytical tools, and approaches to more effective investment planning in the telecommunications sector.

Discussions also covered international initiatives aimed at enhancing digital connectivity in Central Asia, including potential cooperation under the European Union’s Connectivity for Central Asia (C4CA) project.

Particular attention was given to strengthening mobile network coverage in Uzbekistan, expanding fiber-optic infrastructure, and increasing public access to high-quality internet services.

Shermatov emphasized that fostering competition in the telecommunications sector, developing modern infrastructure, and providing affordable, high-quality communication services remain among the government’s key priorities.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed interest in continuing cooperation on telecommunications infrastructure development, expanding digital connectivity, and advancing joint initiatives under promising international projects.