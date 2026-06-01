U.S. struck Iranian drone control centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported strikes on an Iranian radar facility and drone control centers, CENTCOM wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

According to the command's statement, the strikes were carried out for self-defense purposes against targets located in Garuk and on Qeshm Island.

The command noted that the operations were carried out on May 30 and 31 in response to Iran's destruction of the American MQ-1 drone.

According to CENTCOM, after the incident, the American fighter jet launched a retaliatory strike, destroying Iranian air defense systems, a ground control center, and two kamikaze drones.