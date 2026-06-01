Fergana Governor visits Uzbek produce hub in Japan’s Chiba Prefecture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. During his working visit to Japan, Governor of Uzbekistan’s Fergana region Khayrullo Bozorov visited a warehouse for Uzbek fruits and agricultural products located in Chiba Prefecture, Trend reports, citing the regional administration.

The facility was established through cooperation between Japanese company Washin Trading Co., Ltd and Uzbek enterprise Quva Agrostar. Construction of a new 1,500-square-meter warehouse at the site is nearing completion and is expected to become operational in the coming days.

Officials said the new facility will create additional opportunities to increase exports of agricultural products from Fergana region to the Japanese market.

Bozorov reviewed the capabilities of the new warehouse and held talks with Washin Trading Co., Ltd Director Ramzan Siddiq. The sides reached agreements aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, during meetings in Tokyo, the parties signed agreements to increase supplies of Uzbek raspberries, plums, melons, and dried fruits to Japan.

The Fergana delegation also visited a local agricultural cluster specializing in strawberry cultivation to learn about Japanese production practices and industry experience.