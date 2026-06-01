Uzbekistan's Fergana region concludes Japan visit with new investment deals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. An official delegation from Uzbekistan’s Fergana region, led by Governor Khayrullo Bozorov, concluded a working visit to Japan aimed at expanding economic cooperation, attracting investment, strengthening regional partnerships and resulting in the signing of six cooperation agreements, Trend reports, citing the regional administration.

During the visit, the delegation held talks with officials from Tokyo and Hachioji, as well as representatives of Chiba and Tochigi prefectures. Meetings were also conducted with major Japanese companies operating in the automotive, electrical engineering, information technology, agriculture, food processing, education, healthcare, and international trade sectors.

A business forum and meetings with members of the Uzbek diaspora were organized to showcase Fergana region’s trade and investment potential. Delegation members also studied Japan’s advanced practices in healthcare, information technology, and the food industry.

The visit resulted in the signing of six cooperation agreements and the development of a number of investment and trade initiatives.

Among the key outcomes was an agreement with 10 Japanese IT companies to export services worth $5 million by the end of 2027.

Officials said the visit marked an important step in advancing economic and technological cooperation between Fergana region and Japanese partners, while opening new opportunities for trade, investment, and business collaboration.