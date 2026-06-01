Samarkand hosts one of the world’s largest environmental gatherings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The 71st Meeting of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Council has opened in Samarkand, marking the start of a series of high-level environmental events that will culminate in the Eighth GEF Assembly and the Eco Expo Central Asia 2026 international exhibition, Trend reports via the Uzbek National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The gathering has brought together representatives from 186 GEF member countries, international organizations, financial institutions, environmental agencies, civil society groups, and private-sector stakeholders to discuss global environmental priorities and climate action.

Over the coming days, GEF governing bodies are expected to consider the allocation of more than $200 million for environmental and climate-related projects and review strategic cooperation priorities for the 2026–2030 period. Discussions at the meetings of the GEF Council, the Least Developed Countries Fund and Special Climate Change Fund (LDCF/SCCF) Council, and the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF) Council will focus on accelerating progress toward international environmental goals under the UN 2030 Agenda.

The opening session featured remarks from Aziz Abdukhakimov, Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on Environmental Issues and Chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, and Claude Gascon, Interim CEO and Chairperson of the GEF.

Abdukhakimov described the hosting of the Assembly and related meetings as a significant milestone for Uzbekistan.

“For centuries, Samarkand connected people, cultures and ideas across continents. Today, the city once again becomes a meeting point — this time for global cooperation in addressing our shared environmental challenges,” he said.

He noted that the Assembly’s theme, “The Last Sprint toward 2030,” reflects the urgency of addressing mounting environmental challenges as countries work to meet international climate and sustainability commitments.

Officials highlighted Uzbekistan’s longstanding partnership with the GEF, which has supported projects focused on biodiversity conservation, protection of the snow leopard, restoration of ecosystems in the Aral Sea region, climate resilience, and sustainable land and waste management.

Uzbekistan currently has a GEF project portfolio comprising 13 projects valued at $56 million, with an additional pipeline of five projects worth more than $30 million under development.

Council participants are also expected to review initiatives related to biodiversity protection, sustainable infrastructure, climate adaptation, renewable energy, energy storage, and innovative financing mechanisms. Discussions will contribute to the development of the GEF-9 programming strategy and new support mechanisms for Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States.

Ahead of the Assembly, the GEF Civil Society Organizations Forum will also be held in Samarkand, highlighting the role of local communities and non-governmental organizations in advancing environmental objectives.

As part of the opening events, an official flag-raising ceremony for the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Eighth GEF Assembly was held at the Silk Road Samarkand complex. The ceremony, attended by Abdukhakimov and Gascon, formally launched one of the world's largest international environmental gatherings.

Following the ceremony, the GEF Secretariat and Uzbekistan’s National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at strengthening bilateral collaboration.

The agreement provides opportunities for internships and professional exchange programs for committee employees within the GEF Secretariat and expands cooperation in areas including climate change mitigation, biodiversity conservation, land degradation prevention, chemicals and waste management, and institutional capacity building.

The official opening of the Eighth GEF Assembly is scheduled for June 4 in Samarkand. Officials say hosting the event underscores Uzbekistan’s growing role in shaping the global environmental agenda and promoting international cooperation on sustainable development.