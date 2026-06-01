Middle Corridor takes center stage at Int'l Transport Conference in Greece (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. At an international conference in Greece's Patras dedicated to transport links between the Balkan and Black Sea regions, attended by Azerbaijan, the Middle Corridor was presented as a strategic transport route, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to information, Alish Ismayilov, an analyst at the International Transport Forum (ITF) under the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and a representative of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport seconded to the ITF, addressed the session held during the conference.

In his speech, Alish Ismayilov noted that in recent years, global supply chains have faced serious challenges, resulting in a significant increase in the importance of alternative and sustainable transport routes between Europe and Asia. In this context, the Middle Corridor is emerging as a strategic, cost-effective, and sustainable route connecting Europe and Asia.

In addition, it was emphasized that strengthening international connectivity was one of the key priorities of Azerbaijan’s presidency of the ITF in 2025–2026. The topic of the Middle Corridor holds a special place on the organization’s agenda, and discussions on this issue are expected to continue in the future.

The report also referenced the report “Realizing the Potential of the Middle Corridor,” prepared by the OECD and the ITF. The report identified strengthening regional economic integration, simplifying border and transit procedures, increasing investment in port and railway infrastructure, and expanding cooperation between the public and private sectors as key priorities.

In conclusion, it was noted that the ITF Work Program for 2026–2027 provides for new research on improving the efficiency and digitalization of freight transport, and member states and partner organizations were invited to collaborate.