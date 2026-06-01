Iran signals nuclear issues still absent from ongoing U.S. negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. At the current stage of negotiations between Iran and the United States, discussions concerning Iran’s nuclear program have not taken place, a spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, said during a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Baghaei, Iran is fully aware of the measures it will undertake regarding issues related to its nuclear program when deemed necessary.

He further noted that, at this stage of the negotiations with the United States, Iran’s primary focus is on ending the war.

“The main challenge in the discussions is that the opposing side is adopting contradictory positions and continuously altering its stance,” he stated.

Addressing Iran’s demands, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson indicated that the release of Iran’s frozen assets abroad remains one of the country’s specific demands. The mechanism for its implementation is currently under review.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.