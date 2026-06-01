Siemens Energy inks landmark cooperation memo with Green Corridor JV (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Today, as part of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition taking place in Baku, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Siemens Energy and the Green Corridor joint venture, Executive Director and Board Member of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), Nargis Wieck told Trend.

Nargis Vik, Executive Director and Board Member of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AGP Azerbaijan), stated this in an interview with Trend.

“As a chamber, we support this project together with other European countries,” Nargis Wieck emphasized.

She noted that the memorandum was signed during an event held as part of the exhibition and that Siemens Energy is also a member of AHK Azerbaijan.

According to Nargis Wieck, the Green Corridor Joint Venture is a multilateral intergovernmental organization that plays an important role in the development of green energy projects in the region.