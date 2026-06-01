President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announces reforms to streamline Uzbekistan’s film sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced during a meeting with cultural and arts professionals that Uzbekistan will overhaul its film industry management system, dissolving several state oversight bodies and introducing new financing and incentive mechanisms aimed at boosting domestic and international film production, Trend reports, citing Fergana Regional Administration.

Under the reforms, the Republican Commission on Cinematography, as well as the National Council and Artistic Council, will be abolished as part of efforts to streamline governance in the sector.

Beginning Sept. 1, films produced under the state order system will be eligible to allocate up to 30% of their budgets to promotion and marketing expenses. Authorities will also eliminate the requirement for mandatory expert review of procurement contracts related to film production.

In a move designed to attract international productions, foreign companies participating in film projects in Uzbekistan will be exempt from taxes, according to the announced measures.

The reforms also introduce new incentives for filmmakers. Under the new system, 50% of revenues generated from the screening of state-funded films will be directed toward additional compensation and incentives for producers and creative teams.

The government will allocate 5 billion UZS (about $415,890) annually to support the national film festival “Oltin Humo” (Golden Humo).

Officials said the decision to abolish the existing councils and commissions was based on concerns that the current structures were not providing sufficient oversight and efficiency.

They will be replaced by paid expert panels formed from industry professionals and selected according to the genre and subject matter of individual projects. The panels are expected to include representatives from the Union of Cinematographers of Uzbekistan, the Writers’ Union, and the Composers’ Union.

The government has instructed relevant agencies to develop proposals for implementing a more transparent and effective governance system for the country’s film industry.

The reforms are part of broader efforts to modernize Uzbekistan’s cultural sector, expand creative industries, and increase the international competitiveness of the national film industry.