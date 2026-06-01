Kyrgyzstan and IFAD evaluate rural resilience under regional pasture ecosystem project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) conducted a detailed review of rural ecosystem projects under a specialized oversight mission to assess livestock and climate adaptation frameworks, Trend reports via the ministry.

The working session was led by the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan, Ilich Marsbek uulu, and an IFAD delegation including Country Director Laura Mattioli, Mission Team Leader Khafiz Atymtai, and Technical Project Leader Ann Mottet.

The monitoring consultation focused directly on the execution parameters of the ongoing project titled "Resilience of Regional Pasture Communities - ADAPT." Technical teams from both sides evaluated the operational status of the joint initiative, focusing on data points regarding climate change adaptation mechanisms for rural communities, the conservation of regional natural resources, and the rehabilitation of forest and pasture ecosystems.

The oversight data will guide subsequent implementation phases designed to secure livelihood improvements and resource sustainability metrics for rural populations across the republic.