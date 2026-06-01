TotalEnergies announces 80% decrease target for methane emissions by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Methane emissions are targeted to be decreased by 80% by 2030, Senior Business Development Specialist for Renewable Energy at TotalEnergies, Chingiz Orujov, said during panel discussions within the framework of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, reducing methane emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and electrifying assets are among the key areas that provide the most effective short-term results for companies.

He noted that preventing methane emissions into the atmosphere and eliminating gas leaks is a high priority in terms of impact on global warming, and this area allows for measurable results in a short time.

"First of all, measures related to methane emissions should be a priority. In addition, electrification of assets, especially onshore facilities, is an important step that will yield quick results," he pointed out.

Orujov added that energy efficiency is also one of the main directions, and for this purpose, energy efficiency action plans are being implemented by companies.

According to him, TotalEnergies is investing approximately $2 billion in energy efficiency projects across all assets between 2023 and 2025. These projects include replacing engines with more efficient equipment and modernizing generators.

The company representative also said that a 65% reduction in methane emissions was achieved in 2025 compared to 2021, and the target is to increase this indicator to 80% by 2030. According to him, the implementation of this goal is considered realistic and achievable.

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