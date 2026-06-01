TotalEnergies highlights gas leak detection projects' role in minimizing methane emissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Projects to detect gas leaks and reduce flare gas play an important role in minimizing methane emissions, Senior Business Development Specialist for Renewable Energy at TotalEnergies, Chingiz Orujov, said during panel discussions within the framework of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, thanks to the gas recovery system created within the framework of the Tempa Rossa project implemented in Italy, the complete cessation of leaks and the use of gas in the domestic market were ensured. This experience is considered a successful example in terms of reducing emissions.

Orujov noted that the OGMP program is being implemented in cooperation with SOCAR in the field of detecting and measuring methane leaks. Within the framework of this program, flights are carried out at oil and gas facilities using drone technology, and both the location and volume of leaks are accurately determined.

According to him, the drones demonstrated at the exhibition this year have also been used in SOCAR's facilities in the Oil Rocks and Absheron fields in the past, and positive results have been achieved.

The company representative pointed out that in order to reduce emissions, it's important to accurately identify leaks at the initial stage, because if the source is unknown, it's impossible to eliminate them. According to him, although many leaks are technically easy to eliminate, their failure to detect them in time creates a problem.

Orujov added that the measurement and monitoring campaigns carried out are highly effective in terms of managing and reducing emissions.

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