Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss Trans-Caspian route development at Baku Energy Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Kazakhstan and the United States discussed the development of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor and energy infrastructure cooperation during a meeting held on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week 2026 in Azerbaijan, on June 1, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

The talks took place between Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy and Business Affairs Caleb Orr.

The sides reviewed the implementation of agreements reached earlier at the CERAWeek conference in Houston and discussed prospects for further cooperation in energy security, supply chain resilience and infrastructure development.

Particular attention was paid to transport and logistics infrastructure, which the parties described as essential for ensuring reliable and sustainable energy exports.

The meeting additionally covered projects in the subsoil use sector, improvements to licensing policies and measures aimed at creating favorable conditions for attracting investment.

Akkenzhenov stressed that Kazakhstan remains a reliable and responsible supplier of energy resources to global markets despite global challenges and expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation with the United States in energy, infrastructure and resilient supply chains.