Azerbaijan inks gas supply agreement for Absheron field exports to Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. A long-term gas supply agreement for exports from Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas-condensate field to Türkiye has been signed, Trend reports citing SOCAR.

The agreement was concluded between SOCAR, TotalEnergies, XRG and BOTAŞ.

Reportedly, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, TotalEnergies Senior Vice President Martina Opizzi, and XRG President for International Gas Mohamed Al Aryani held a meeting on June 1 as part of Baku Energy Week.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing successful cooperation between SOCAR, TotalEnergies and XRG in the energy sector.

The parties also reviewed progress on the full-field development project of the Absheron gas and condensate field.

The Absheron field is located on the Caspian Sea shelf approximately 100 km southeast of Baku and 25 km northeast of the Shah Deniz field. The structure covers an area of around 270 square kilometres, with estimated gas reserves of 350–400 billion cubic metres.

Production at Absheron began in July 2023 under an early production phase operated by JOCAP, using a single deepwater well.

SOCAR, TotalEnergies and XRG have agreed on the concept for the second phase of development, which envisages subsea production facilities followed by transportation to shore. Wells are expected to be drilled at depths of around 500 metres, with total well lengths exceeding 7,000 metres, making them among the deepest in the Caspian Sea.

At peak output, the second phase is expected to deliver up to 12.7 million cubic metres of gas per day (around 4.5 billion cubic metres per year) and 37,000 barrels of condensate per day. First production from this phase is expected in late 2028 or early 2029.