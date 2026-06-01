Türkiye plans large-scale modernization of its green power grid - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Türkiye plans a large-scale modernization of its green power grid, the country's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the Ministerial Dialogue on Promoting Renewables-Driven Energy Transition in Central Asia, held within the framework of Baku Energy Week.

"By 2035, we aim to reach 120 GW of solar and wind generation capacity, including 5 GW of offshore wind power plants. To safely and sustainably integrate such significant volumes of energy and generating capacities into the power system, major investments in transmission infrastructure are required. For this purpose, Türkiye plans a large-scale modernization of its green power grid," he said.

Bayraktar noted that the construction of approximately 15,000 kilometers of HVDC (high-voltage direct current) lines with a total capacity of 40 GW, as well as another 15,000 kilometers of conventional AC (alternating current) lines, is planned.