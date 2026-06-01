Kyrgyzstan boasts favorable conditions for dev't of solar and wind energy, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Kyrgyzstan has favorable conditions for the development of solar and wind energy, Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Ibraev, said, Trend reports.

Ibraev made the announcement at a Ministerial Dialogue on Promoting Renewables-Driven Energy Transition in Central Asia, held as part of Baku Energy Week.

"The Kyrgyz Republic, possessing significant renewable energy potential, is focusing on hydropower, which forms the backbone of the country’s energy sector. At the same time, the republic has favorable conditions for the development of solar and wind energy, as well as other environmentally friendly technologies.

We are convinced that the effective use of this potential is impossible without close cooperation among the states of Central Asia," he said.

Ibraev noted that the countries of the region are united by shared water resources, interconnected energy systems, and common goals in the field of sustainable development.

“Strengthening inter-state energy connections will improve the reliability of energy supply, optimize the use of energy resources, and create conditions for trading environmentally friendly electricity,” the minister emphasized.