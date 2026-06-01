Caspian Innovation Center highlights digitalization as key industry challenge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Digitalization of oil and gas production remains the most challenging area of transformation in the oil and gas industry due to outdated infrastructure, remote facilities, and disparate data, Senior Applications Consultant at the Caspian Innovation Center, Teymur Figarov, said at a panel session during Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, the oil and gas industry is a single value chain consisting of three interconnected segments: hydrocarbon production, transportation, and processing.

"Production is the heart of the entire industry. Without the upstream segment, there is no transportation or processing. However, to effectively utilize hydrocarbons, all three areas must be developed simultaneously," he noted.

Figarov emphasized that the production sector currently faces the greatest challenges in its digital transformation.

"Geographical factors create additional complications. Many facilities are located on offshore platforms, which require access by helicopter or ship. Any technical intervention requires significant resources and time," the expert said.

According to him, the fragmentation of production data remains a serious obstacle.

"Information comes from multiple sources using different standards and formats. This is why digitalization of production requires more time and effort than other segments of the industry," Figarov pointed out.

He recalled that previously, the collection of production information from offshore platforms was significantly limited due to the lack of modern sensors and automated monitoring systems, and much data had to be collected manually.

According to the expert, the situation is gradually changing thanks to the implementation of new digital solutions.

"A large number of sensors, devices, and monitoring systems are currently being implemented. This will allow us to obtain a complete picture of what's happening at facilities in real time," he emphasized.

Figarov noted that expanding the network of sensors and digital tools will ensure greater transparency in production processes, allow for the prompt identification of equipment deviations, and reduce the impact of human error.

He also said that one of the key areas of further digitalization is the creation of a centralized production data management system, which will consolidate information on oil and gas production in a single digital space and improve decision-making efficiency.

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