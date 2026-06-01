Central Asia holds potential to lead global green energy growth – Uzbek minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Central Asia has significant potential for the development of renewable energy and could become one of the world’s key regions in the field of clean energy and investment, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at a Ministerial Dialogue on Promoting Renewables-Driven Energy Transition in Central Asia, held as part of Baku Energy Week.

Jurabek Mirzamahmudov noted that the global energy sector is facing new challenges related to the rapid growth in electricity demand amid the development of artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and large data centers.

Furthermore, the official emphasized that the growth rate of demand for new generating capacity in many countries is outpacing the rate at which new capacity is being commissioned.

Mirzamahmudov stated that Central Asia possesses significant renewable energy resources, including hydropower potential, as well as a strategic geographic location connecting major energy markets.

According to him, the combination of these factors, coupled with strengthened regional cooperation, could help transform the region into one of the hubs for the development of “green” energy.

The minister stated that Uzbekistan is actively preparing for the new energy landscape. According to him, as part of the reforms led by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, more than $35 billion in investments have been attracted to the country’s energy sector, over 16 GW of new generating capacity has been commissioned, and annual electricity production has increased from 60 to 85 billion kWh.

“By 2030, Uzbekistan plans to increase the capacity of renewable energy sources to 20 GW and raise their share in electricity generation to 54%,” he noted.

Separately, the minister emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in the energy transition process.

In this context, he highlighted the APRECA initiative, launched by the International Renewable Energy Agency at COP29 in Baku, as a platform for strengthening regional cooperation and attracting investment.

According to him, Uzbekistan supports this initiative and is participating in its implementation.

Minister of Energy added that Uzbekistan’s cooperation with Azerbaijan is also developing in the areas of renewable energy, regional interconnectivity, and the implementation of the “green energy corridor” project, aimed at exporting clean electricity from Central Asia to Europe.