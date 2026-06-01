Azerbaijan's SDG 7 roadmap opens new chapter in energy transition - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan's Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7) Roadmap opens a new stage in the energy transition, Director of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy, Javid Abdullayev, said at the 31st Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, as a result of intensive work carried out for more than a year with the support of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Azerbaijan's Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7) Roadmap has been prepared and finalized.

"This initiative was implemented to support Azerbaijan's efforts to expand accessible, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy supply for all, while strengthening its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. The Roadmap was developed in close cooperation between the Ministry of Energy and UNESCAP and is considered an important milestone on the path to sustainable development of our country," he said.

Abdullayev noted that the document assessed Azerbaijan's achievements in the energy sector, identified existing opportunities and challenges, and also reflected priority policy measures that will guide the future stages of the energy transition.

"The roadmap also contributes to the implementation of Azerbaijan's national commitments under the Paris Agreement. At a time when our country is increasing its renewable energy capacity, creating green energy corridors, and expanding regional cooperation in cross-border electricity trade, this document will play a role as a reliable analytical basis for decision-making and long-term strategic planning," he stressed.

According to the agency's director, the roadmap was developed based on the NEXSTEP methodology, which includes energy planning, emissions modeling, and policy analysis.

"In this framework, various scenarios of the energy transition until 2035 were analyzed, and the extent to which existing and planned policies serve the SDG 7 targets and climate commitments was assessed. Three main scenarios were considered during the research. The NDC 3.0 scenario reflects Azerbaijan's existing and planned policy course. The SDG scenario identifies additional measures to fully align the energy sector with Sustainable Development Goal 7. The Green Energy Corridor scenario assesses Azerbaijan's opportunities to become a regional green energy hub and exporter, using its renewable energy potential and strategic geographical location," he added.

Abdullayev said that the results of the Roadmap confirm that Azerbaijan has great opportunities to accelerate its energy transition, as well as strengthen economic growth, energy security, and regional cooperation.

"The recommendations presented in this document will be an important guide for policymakers and stakeholders towards building a cleaner, more sustainable, and resilient energy future. We believe that the Roadmap is an important milestone in Azerbaijan's national energy transition and sustainable development agenda. At the same time, its importance will go beyond the country's borders and contribute to promoting sustainable energy development in the region and accelerating the transition to a low-carbon future," he noted.