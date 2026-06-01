Georgia highlights renewables and regional co-op as key to energy security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Georgia is implementing an active program to attract investors and develop renewable energy sources, while also strengthening regional energy cooperation, Inga Pkhaladze, the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the Ministerial Plenary Session: International Cooperation for a Resilient and Diversified Energy Future, held as part of Baku Energy Week.

According to her, Georgia depends on energy imports, which is why the government is implementing a program to attract investment and expand generation from renewable energy sources.

Pkhaladze noted that the country is actively developing regional cooperation and implementing projects aimed at enhancing the resilience of the energy system and energy independence.

"We have identified key projects that enhance the resilience of our energy system and promote diversification. We are working closely with Azerbaijan, which supplies us with oil and gas, as we do not have our own resources. At the same time, we are discussing strategic projects with neighboring countries and the development of renewable energy to ensure their electricity supply if necessary," she added.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized the importance of implementing new technologies, including energy storage systems, expanding power grids, and constructing new substations.

"We are implementing energy storage technologies, which are essential for the stability of the power system, expanding our grids, and developing new substations. We are looking beyond our borders and striving to strengthen the energy security of neighboring countries, as well as to reinforce Georgia’s role as a reliable transit country,” Pkhaladze noted.

She added that the implementation of major joint projects will help improve the reliability of energy supply and expand regional cooperation.