SOCAR embarks on rapid transition from oil giant to energy innovator - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. SOCAR aims to transform from a traditional oil and gas company into an energy company in a short time, the company's Deputy Vice President Hikmat Abdullayev said at panel discussions within the framework of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku today, Trend reports.

He noted that SOCAR, along with having an important position in the regional energy market, has extensive opportunities to implement the transformation process in a short time.

According to him, as one of the largest energy suppliers in the region, SOCAR has the ability to influence both industrial and environmental indicators, and this advantage creates significant responsibilities and opportunities for the company.

"SOCAR has developed extensive experience and capabilities in operational and environmental areas; all plans and projects have been systematized and formally structured. Currently, the company is fully prepared to move to the next stage using existing tools. The goal is to transform a classic oil and gas company into an energy company in a short time and demonstrate this transformation with real results," he explained.

Furthermore, Hikmat Abdullayev stressed that this process is consistent with energy and environmental goals implemented not only at the company level, but also at the country level.

He added that the transformation process is planned to be accelerated by translating existing knowledge and experience into practical measures.

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