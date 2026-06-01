Ukraine to become European gateway for Azerbaijani energy - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan and Ukraine are conducting negotiations regarding the use of Ukraine as a European gateway for all types of energy, Ukraine's Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the plenary session titled “International Cooperation for a Resilient and Diversified Energy Future,” held as part of Baku Energy Week.

"Currently, our main focus is on developing interconnectors - both in electricity and the gas sector - with the large European market. In this context, we now have very good cooperation and ongoing negotiations with Azerbaijan and Turkey regarding the use of Ukraine as a European gateway for all types of energy, thanks to our large gas storage facilities and our very powerful electricity grid," he said.

Shmyhal noted that in order to increase resilience under wartime conditions, it is crucial to decentralize the power generation system.

"We are now implementing the concept of energy cells, or 'honeycombs,' to make our power system more resilient. We are strengthening the protection of facilities, carrying out decentralization, installing additional gas turbines, and scaling up gas generation capacities. And in this context, I must say that gas generation is the future," he emphasized.