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Turkmenistan, Ukraine discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

Economy Materials 1 June 2026 16:09 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan, Ukraine discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation
Photo: Turkmen MFA
Fuad Namazov
Fuad Namazov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Turkmenistan and Ukraine discussed current cooperation and prospects for further development of bilateral relations, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks took place during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov and Petro Makarenko, who is concluding his diplomatic mission in Ashgabat as Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

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