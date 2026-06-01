Germany sees great options in Azerbaijan's green energy potential - Nargis Wieck (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Germany sees great options in Azerbaijan's green energy potential, Executive Director and Board Member of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), Nargis Wieck, told Trend on the sidelines of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition held in Baku today.

She said that Germany and Azerbaijan are very strong partners in the energy sector. This cooperation covers not only traditional energy resources, but also the field of green energy.

According to her, Germany, as one of the leading countries of the European Union, pays special attention to the energy transition process and has extensive experience in this direction.

"We bring the experience gained by German companies in the fields of solar, wind, geothermal, and biogas energy to Azerbaijan. As a chamber, our goal is to contribute to the development of cooperation between Germany and Azerbaijan in these areas. Companies present their technologies and solutions in the German pavilion organized within the framework of the exhibition," she noted.

Wieck pointed out that there are extensive cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and Germany, especially in the field of decentralized energy production, especially solar and wind energy.

"We are interested in finding new partners in Azerbaijan. At the same time, it is important to form a favorable legal and economic environment for the development of bilateral cooperation," she emphasized.

According to the head of AHK Azerbaijan, the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition is one of the main events in the country's energy sector and is already becoming an important platform for the energy transition.

"Our main goal at this exhibition is to showcase German technologies and innovative solutions applied in the energy sector, as well as to reach agreements on specific cooperation projects in the field of energy transition," she added.

Wieck also highlighted the strategic importance of cooperation in the field of green energy for Europe.

"European Union countries are interested in the development of green energy and its acquisition from various sources. Azerbaijan has great potential in terms of green electricity production. Therefore, we support initiatives aimed at integrating Azerbaijan into the European energy system," she said.

According to her, AHK Azerbaijan also supports the high-voltage power cable project, which envisages the export of Azerbaijani electricity to the European Union via the Black Sea.

"Today, Siemens Energy has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Green Corridor Alliance JV. As a chamber, we support this project together with other European countries," Wieck stressed.

She noted that the memorandum was signed during an event held within the framework of the exhibition, and Siemens Energy is also one of the members of AHK Azerbaijan.

According to Wieck, the Green Corridor Alliance JV is a multilateral intergovernmental organization and plays an important role in the development of green energy projects in the region.

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